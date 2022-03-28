Previous
Next
Knox Presbyterian by princessicajessica
72 / 365

Knox Presbyterian

One of two Presbyterian churches on Queen's Square! The congregations merged recently so I guess this one is not a Presbyterian Church anymore, but it was built as one back in the 1860s.

This building was designed in the Victorian Gothic style by James Smith of Toronto and built by a local builder called Lewis (Ludwig) Kribs. The bell in the steeple was shipped to Canada from Scotland.

In my photo of the river from a few days earlier, the steeple of this church can be seen on the left side of the photo.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise