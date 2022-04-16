Sloths

This is not a great picture but it's the only one I took on April 16. It was an in-the-house day, and one of the things I needed to accomplish was getting a couple of Love Quilts squares ready to go!



If you haven't seen other posts about it and are not familiar, Love Quilts organizations make quilts featuring cross-stitched squares for children with lifelong/life-threatening medical conditions. Most of my quilt squares go to kids in the UK and Australia/New Zealand.