Previous
Next
Sloths by princessicajessica
76 / 365

Sloths

This is not a great picture but it's the only one I took on April 16. It was an in-the-house day, and one of the things I needed to accomplish was getting a couple of Love Quilts squares ready to go!

If you haven't seen other posts about it and are not familiar, Love Quilts organizations make quilts featuring cross-stitched squares for children with lifelong/life-threatening medical conditions. Most of my quilt squares go to kids in the UK and Australia/New Zealand.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley
How lovely - clever and brilliant idea.
Do you do the cross stitch?
I really like this photo and the story of passion behind it. 🤗
April 20th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Delightful, and so neat
April 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise