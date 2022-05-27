Previous
Field Chickweed by princessicajessica
Field Chickweed

I saw this Chickweed while walking near the confluence of my city's two rivers and I thought it was pretty. I like its white flowers and its naturally heart-shaped petals! Love is all around us!
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
