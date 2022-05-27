Sign up
91 / 365
Field Chickweed
I saw this Chickweed while walking near the confluence of my city's two rivers and I thought it was pretty. I like its white flowers and its naturally heart-shaped petals! Love is all around us!
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
27th May 2022 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
love
,
spring
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
white flowers
,
chickweed
,
found hearts
,
natural heart
,
love is all around us
,
accidental heart
