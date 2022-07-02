Previous
Next
Fireworks by princessicajessica
83 / 365

Fireworks

Although July 1st was the holiday, our local drive-in theatre did a fireworks show on the Saturday of the long weekend (July 2). This was my husband's favourite shot from the evening.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise