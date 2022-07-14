Lesser Celandine Fairy

Not much opportunity for interesting pictures today as I was really in a crunch to finish this square for Love Quilts UK. This square had some set backs-- I had a bit a problem with my arm (which thankfully did not last too long) and getting ahold of the proper supplies is very hit-or-miss in my area right now, so I got behind schedule and had to really buckle down at the last minute to get it sent on time.



I was a big fan of Cicely Mary Barker's flower fairies series (art and poems) when I was a little girl, so it's always a pleasure to stitch them for our LQ kids. I've done the Snowdrop Fairy and the Daisy Fairy in the past; now I've done the Lesser Celandine Fairy as well, (she's in the postal system now)!