Victoria Park Clock Tower and Star

Victoria Park in Kitchener was probably my favourite place when I was a young child. There's a big bronze statue of Queen Victoria in this park, which attracts atop a grey (concrete, probably?) plinth; when I was little (pre-school aged) I'd never seen another statue and the closest things I *had* seen were cemetery monuments, so I thought the late Queen was buried there!



The area has changed a fair bit since I was a kid and we don't go there very often anymore, but we did stop by on the night of July 19 and I took some pictures of the park's clock tower. It is architectural salvage-- it used to be on top of the old city hall building, which was demolished in the early 1970s, and before that it topped the town's firehall.



This shot with the brickwork in the foreground was my favourite one from the evening.