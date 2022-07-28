Previous
Lovely Lights by princessicajessica
124 / 365

Lovely Lights

Tonight we did BK Thursday in one of the other cities in our region, Waterloo. Waterloo has two university campuses and a college campus that sort of converge in this one part of town, and I'm quite fond of that area. It's got lots of international cuisine, a few 24 hour businesses, and people about pretty much all the time! I really like the lights at this particular place, which I think is just a commercial building that's never open when I'm there. I'm not sure why the streetlight looks so hazy in this shot, but I was impressed with the accuracy of the colours and I liked the guy walking by in front.
Waterloo sounds very nice. I live the colours In the windows
July 29th, 2022  
