Unbreakable Heart

There was a time in my life when I played a lot of sports, and I used to like to paint my nails to match my uniforms. Now my playing days are behind me and I rarely paint my nails, but every so often I'll do them to cheer on one team or another.



We have some friends & acquaintances who are playing/coaching for Team Canada at the IFAF(International Federation of American Football) Women's World Championship in Finland right now. They had a tough loss in their semifinal today, but I'm sure they'll come back strong for their bronze medal game against the home team on Sunday!