127 / 365
Grey Cross Spider
Apparently the other common name for the Grey Cross Spider is the Bridge Spider, and sure enough I found this one on a bridge near the top of a local waterfall called Devil's Creek Falls.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
1
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here!
127
photos
9
followers
11
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
5th August 2022 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
spider
,
animal
,
insect
,
arachnid
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
August 6th, 2022
