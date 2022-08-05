Previous
Grey Cross Spider by princessicajessica
Grey Cross Spider

Apparently the other common name for the Grey Cross Spider is the Bridge Spider, and sure enough I found this one on a bridge near the top of a local waterfall called Devil's Creek Falls.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
August 6th, 2022  
