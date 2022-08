Gold Leaf

Another piece of my jewelry collection for today because it was an in the house day today and I was looking for something interesting to photograph. It's an artisan jewelry piece made from an actual maple leaf dipped in gold, and I really like how its texture has been preserved.



Like most of my jewelry, this one came from Christopher, and enjoying pubs as he does, he likes to joke about it being gold leaf (even though it's dipped and not actually leafed in gold).