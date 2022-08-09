Previous
Out of Place by princessicajessica
132 / 365

Sometimes we find feathers or interesting flowers while walking in the woods. Sometimes we find litter, like food packaging and cigarette butts... Today we found one single billiard ball. It was very incongruous!
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Jessica Eby

