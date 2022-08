Busiest Road in North America

Highway 401, aka the MacDonald-Cartier Freeway, but commonly referred to as simply "four-oh-one" is the busiest road in North America. 420,000 vehicles drive on it each day. When I walked across one of its local overpasses late tonight it wasn't very busy, but this 15-second shot caught a few traffic trails, anyway!



This view of 401 was taken from the Fountain Street overpass in Cambridge, Ontario. The camera is looking east (towards Toronto, which is about 90-100 km down the road).