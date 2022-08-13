Previous
Hemerocallis fulva var. Kwanso
Hemerocallis fulva var. Kwanso

We visited the southernmost point in mainland Canada, Point Pelee National Park. We've only been there in the winter before, and it's like a whole different place in the summertime!

Point Pelee extends below the 42nd parallel; it has a similar latitude to Rome and Barcelona. It's home to some of Canada's rarest plants and animals.

I thought this was just a regular orange daylily (H. fulva) when I took its picture, but someone on my citizen science app pointed out that it's actually a variant subspecies. There are only seven observations of it in Ontario, so I would guess it must be relatively uncommon in the wild. Daylilies are invasive species here, so maybe that's not a bad thing... but the flowers sure are pretty!
Jessica Eby

