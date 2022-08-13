Hemerocallis fulva var. Kwanso

We visited the southernmost point in mainland Canada, Point Pelee National Park. We've only been there in the winter before, and it's like a whole different place in the summertime!



Point Pelee extends below the 42nd parallel; it has a similar latitude to Rome and Barcelona. It's home to some of Canada's rarest plants and animals.



I thought this was just a regular orange daylily (H. fulva) when I took its picture, but someone on my citizen science app pointed out that it's actually a variant subspecies. There are only seven observations of it in Ontario, so I would guess it must be relatively uncommon in the wild. Daylilies are invasive species here, so maybe that's not a bad thing... but the flowers sure are pretty!