Ráfaga - Unleashed

Today we took a walk along Pier 8 in Hamilton, the city that Christopher is from originally. This sculpture at the edge of the pier is called Ráfaga - Unleashed, also called Gust Unleashed and Unleashed Burst. It was created by another man who is originally from Hamilton, sculptor Edwin Timothy Dam, and his wife, Spanish-born sculptor Veronica de Nogales. They create and exhibit together under the name Dam de Nogales.



Hamilton is a Lake Ontario port city, and it's a steel town; the huge stainless steel sail in this sculpture (I believe it is 16m/52.5' tall) was made by a local business called Kubes Steel. The man and the woman raising the sail are made of bronze. I believe the ribs of the sail are meant to sway in the breeze and flex under the snow and ice, but I haven't seen it in those conditions.



I thought that standing behind it at this angle kind of made it feel like you were on the deck of a big ship!