Gold Bike

Have you ever seen a tiny bike spray painted gold, sitting in a garden or on a street corner or something? Do you know what it's about?



September is a big deal in our house because it's Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and five women in my family have died of ovarian cancer (including my mother, when I was just little). Their awareness colour is teal, and every year I do a social media photo challenge called 30 Days of Teal, so chances are good that some of that will spill over into 365 as well. But September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and that's also a big deal to us as Christopher's little sister, who we both love very much, is a childhood cancer survivor.



The colour for childhood cancer awareness is gold, and that is what these little bikes are all about. They are meant to honour the little people who never got to ride them again, or never got to ride a bike at all.



This gold bike could use a bit of a touch-up, but it's been locked up in its spot outside of a downtown tattoo parlour and piercing studio for years, so it's held up pretty well against the elements.