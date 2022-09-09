Previous
Next
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church by princessicajessica
168 / 365

St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church

I've always liked this local church-- I think the bright yellow and blue and the shiny gold over the door have always caught my eye!
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise