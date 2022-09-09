Sign up
168 / 365
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church
I've always liked this local church-- I think the bright yellow and blue and the shiny gold over the door have always caught my eye!
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
169
photos
9
followers
10
following
46% complete
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
9th September 2022 7:31pm
Tags
church
,
gold
,
architecture
,
colourful
,
catholic
,
ukrainian
,
st. mary
