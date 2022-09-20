Previous
Bee House by princessicajessica
Bee House

Not a great photo tonight, just a snap of something interesting I saw while walking along a local section of the Trans-Canada Trail.

This section of trail (alongside the Grand River) goes by the local sculpture garden with a sculpture or two spilling over to the other side of the trail, so when I saw something honeycomb shaped with a floodlight on it, I figured it was an art piece. I don't actually know if it's meant to be part of the sculpture collection or not (the garden features both permanent and temporary installations), but I do know that it's a bee house!
Jessica Eby

