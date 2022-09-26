Previous
Wishes for Peace by princessicajessica
185 / 365

Wishes for Peace

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

I passed by this door on a rainy autumn day and it caught my eye with its bright colours! The door is in someone's backyard fence and it opens onto a busy street in Kitchener.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
