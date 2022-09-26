Sign up
185 / 365
Wishes for Peace
Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!
I passed by this door on a rainy autumn day and it caught my eye with its bright colours! The door is in someone's backyard fence and it opens onto a busy street in Kitchener.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
343
photos
12
followers
12
following
Tags
door
,
peace
,
fence
,
ukraine
