181 / 365
Rolling Out the Rainbow
There's really no story behind this photo, I just thought the colours and the texture of this candy might be fun to photograph! As you can see, it lost a lot of its sour sugar while being rolled along this cutting board, haha.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Tags
food
,
colours
,
candy
,
rainbow
,
colour
,
vibrant
,
sugar
,
sour
