Rolling Out the Rainbow by princessicajessica
Rolling Out the Rainbow

There's really no story behind this photo, I just thought the colours and the texture of this candy might be fun to photograph! As you can see, it lost a lot of its sour sugar while being rolled along this cutting board, haha.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
