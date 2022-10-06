Engagementversary

6 October was the day that Christopher & I became engaged, so it seemed like a fitting day to play with our rings for a photograph!



Funny story, while we were dating, Chris was forever mixing up the date that we officially decided we were a couple-- it was 24 June but he always said it was the 25. While we were driving home after his proposal he said "Now I have a new date to remember, and I won't forget it this time-- October 7th!" I said "Um... Chris... Today's the 6th..."



Years later we had a niece born on the 7th of October, and I teased him that now he has a reason to remember that date after all :-p