New England Aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae)
I took this photo on a short walk at Kitchener's Huron Natural Area. Chris and I both liked the colours of this flower. There are lots of asters out at this time of year, but mostly white ones around here.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
365
MAR-LX3A
8th October 2022 5:29pm
nature
purple
flower
fall
autumn
aster
