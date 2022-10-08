Previous
New England Aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae) by princessicajessica
New England Aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae)

I took this photo on a short walk at Kitchener's Huron Natural Area. Chris and I both liked the colours of this flower. There are lots of asters out at this time of year, but mostly white ones around here.
