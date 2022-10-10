The Chicken

This large chicken is located outside of a restaurant on the main commercial street in my city. Chris has wanted me to photograph it for a while now. This chicken used to sit on a large plinth right out by the road; then it vanished and resurfaced on the other side of the city where it sat at the back of a parking lot next to some dumpsters for a few years; then it got a new paint job and showed up again outside of its original restaurant, just at ground level and much closer to the building. It's been back for years now, and it seems it might need more paint again soon!



Chris says it reminds him of Heihei, the chicken from the Disney movie Moana. I think it's the eye!