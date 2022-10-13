Beacon and Veil

Here in Cambridge, our library system is also a gallery system; it's permanent collection is focused on fiber/textile arts and is considered a "major public collection." It even hosts a biennial national juried exhibition. This photo shows two pieces that are permanently displayed in the Queen's Square branch. I think the collection is mostly works by Canadian artists but I know there's an Andy Warhol piece in it so I guess it's got some degree of international scope.



The bright, sculptural artwork is Beacon, by Lyn Carter. Displayed in front of those huge windows, it's often visible to passersby outside as well. It's made of fabric and aluminum.



In the background (hanging on the wall) is a piece called Veil: Form Following Desire, by Andrew James Smith. It is a pulp painting.