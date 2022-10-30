Halloween Lights

Halloween is traditionally my favourite holiday, but the ways in which we've always celebrated have fallen by the wayside during these pandemic years because of the high risk levels in our household. This year we went to a drive-in Halloween projection show put on by our local library/gallery system using their Old Post Office location. There were different animations projected onto the building and when you turned the car radio to a specific frequency there were corresponding sounds effects/music. This image projection both started and ended the show.