Halloween Dessert

Because we were not celebrating in the usual way again this year, I wanted to find something fun and Halloweeny for us. Chris loves Star Wars, so I bought a Halloween themed Star Wars cookie decorating kit. I thought it would be individual cookies that we could each decorate, but in reality it was a gingerbread house-style cookie *construction* kit to make Grogu in a pumpkin... So I made Grogu in a pumpkin for Chris!



I'd never really made something like this before (I may have helped with a gingerbread house once as a kid but I'm not really sure), so it was a new and interesting experience!