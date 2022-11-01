Previous
The Mysterious Deep Gold Stillness... by princessicajessica
The Mysterious Deep Gold Stillness...

I loved the light coming through the pines on this ridge.

The title of this photo is taken from The Secret Garden, when the narrator is talking about the rare moments "when one feels quite certain that one is going to live forever and ever." One of the things the narrator says is "...one knows it sometimes when one stands by oneself in a wood at sunset and the mysterious deep gold stillness slanting through and under the branches seems to be saying slowly again and again something one cannot quite hear, however much one tries." This scene reminded me of that part of the book!
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Beverley
A beautiful photo, yes a special moment to capture this shot. 🙏
November 3rd, 2022  
