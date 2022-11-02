Sign up
207 / 365
Well That Didn't Take Long!
We drove down the main downtown street in our part of the city tonight and saw the Christmas decorations shining brightly! It's only the 2nd of November... It sure didn't take them long after Halloween to switch into Christmas mode!
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
207
photos
9
followers
10
following
56% complete
Beverley
Very pretty.
November 3rd, 2022
