Well That Didn't Take Long! by princessicajessica
Well That Didn't Take Long!

We drove down the main downtown street in our part of the city tonight and saw the Christmas decorations shining brightly! It's only the 2nd of November... It sure didn't take them long after Halloween to switch into Christmas mode!
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Beverley
Very pretty.
November 3rd, 2022  
