Inspired by @Kartia sharing photos of some beautiful murals showing local birds, I decided to check out a local birds mural here in my own city!Ours is on a building, but as it turns out it's more of a large mixed media piece than a typical mural. The walls are painted in bright colours with some botanical shapes, but the eight birds look like they're actually large wooden cut-outs mounted on the wall. This one is an American Goldfinch.