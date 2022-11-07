Previous
A Little Local History by princessicajessica
A Little Local History

This mural is on a little corner building across the street from city hall. For most of my life it was a New Zealand pub, but the pub closed down a number of years ago now. At some point since then, the building for a mural showing some local history!

The area of Cambridge where this is located was a town called Galt in the pre-amalgamation days. It was the largest of the original communities and it's still the biggest part of the city. This mural shows William Dickson, Galt's founder, and Absalom Shade, a prominent citizen who did a lot of the boots-on-the-ground type development of the town.

Chris said that William Dickson (or at least this depiction of him) looks a lot like Dustin Hoffman, lol, and now I can't unsee it!
Jessica Eby

