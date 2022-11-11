Remembering

Another piece of my jewellery collection today-- this one is a Second World War era RCAF Sweetheart Necklace. Sweetheart jewellery was commonly given by servicemen to their wives/girlfriends (hence the name), but also to other family members. The styles of Sweetheart Jewellery vary widely, but this one is done in a "Forget-Me-Not" design (note the tiny flowers in the metalwork at the top of the heart).



I am using this as my Remembrance Day photo in honour of Cpl. William Oliver (1902-1971) and Pilot Officer John "Jack" Oliver (1920-1944)-- two relatives on Christopher's side of the family. They were brothers who served with the RCAF during the SWW. Jack's page fell out of the family history book, so to speak, for quite a long time but we are glad to have rediscovered him/his story. While not the closest ones to us (both having died long before we were born), William and Jack are two of the people we always think of on Remembrance Day.