Hello, Buffalo!

Today we had an errand to run in Fort Erie, which is a little more than 1.5 hours away. After our errand we went down to the Niagara River and looked at the Buffalo skyline for a few minutes.



The Niagara is a weird little river; I was about to say that this photo was taken at the mouth of the river, but actually it's the river's source! Although rivers in this part of the world flow south as a general rule, the Niagara flows north from Lake Erie into Lake Ontario. The river also laps at the shore in strange little waves at this point. If you look closely, you can see one rolling in in the foreground. Unfortunately I didn't catch its white crest in this shot.



If you were to turn your head to the right while standing in this spot, you would see Lake Erie. Looking to the left you would see the Peace Bridge going across the river been the two countries. The first time we travelled to the prairies together, we made an extra little jaunt into the US just because neither of us had ever seen a land border before, haha!