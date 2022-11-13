Previous
Late Night Snack by princessicajessica
Late Night Snack

After a long and busy weekend, I found a heart in a late night snack-- a heart made of my favourite food (dill pickle)! I've found a few pickle hearts over the years, but it's always exciting :)
