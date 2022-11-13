Sign up
217 / 365
Late Night Snack
After a long and busy weekend, I found a heart in a late night snack-- a heart made of my favourite food (dill pickle)! I've found a few pickle hearts over the years, but it's always exciting :)
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snack
,
heart
,
fast food
,
mcdonald's
,
cheeseburger
,
late night snack
,
found heart
,
natural heart
,
accidental heart
,
burger without the burger
