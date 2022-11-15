Sign up
222 / 365
Sycamore Leaves
We found these huge Sycamore leaves while walking in a park that has a bit of woods around two sides of it. When I say huge, I mean huge-- Christopher's hand fits between the white lines that make the pattern on this picnic blanket!
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
223
photos
9
followers
10
following
61% complete
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Views
8
365
MAR-LX3A
15th November 2022 11:07pm
nature
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
sycamore
