Sycamore Leaves by princessicajessica
222 / 365

Sycamore Leaves

We found these huge Sycamore leaves while walking in a park that has a bit of woods around two sides of it. When I say huge, I mean huge-- Christopher's hand fits between the white lines that make the pattern on this picnic blanket!
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
