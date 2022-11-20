Hoping for Another One!

It's Grey Cup day here in Canada!



The Grey Cup is the championship of the Canadian Football League (different from American football, but gridiron style as opposed to what we usually call "soccer" here). This year is the 109th Grey Cup and it will be contested by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (who won the 107th and 108th Grey Cup games), and the favourite team in my house-- the Toronto Argonauts. The last time Toronto won was in 2017 (the 105th Grey Cup). Christopher, my dad, and I attended the Argos home opener in 2018, and fans were given replicas of the team's 2017 championship rings.



Statistically, Winnipeg is favoured to win tonight, but we're still hoping for our favourite men's team to come out on top, of course!