244 / 365
Joy to the World
It seems a lot of people in our neighbourhood have put up outdoor holiday decorations this year. It's fun to see the various families' different styles and choices. This display is on a curved we frequently pass by.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
13th December 2022 9:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
holiday
,
decor
,
decorations
,
nativity
,
creche
