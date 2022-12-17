Back in my Favourite City!

We had to run into downtown Toronto to pick something up; it was so strange to be back downtown after not having been there in such a long time (we used to be there quite often). We were quickly in and out of one of the less busy parts of downtown (well, it was less busy while we were there; it's an area that's VERY busy sometimes), but it was nice to see the lights and buildings again. We even drove past my favourite Toronto building, although it's not in this shot.



I quickly snapped this shot from the Gardiner Expressway (I'm always the passenger); it shows the CN Tower, Rogers Centre (formerly-- and still colloquially-- known as Skydome), and I'm not sure what the other buildings are. Most likely condos.