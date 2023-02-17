Previous
Snow On Ice by princessicajessica
293 / 365

Snow On Ice

After last night's freezing rain we got the tiniest dusting of snow today. A noticed some perfect little snow flakes resting on this icy porch rail. Do you see them too?
17th February 2023 17th Feb 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Photo Details

