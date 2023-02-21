Sign up
297 / 365
A Little Visitor
Some bird seed spilled onto the porch... but this little visitor didn't mind helping to clean it up! This picture is pretty zoomed in, but I thought it was cute!
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
0
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
21st February 2023 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
urban wildlife
,
eastern grey squirrel
