Seeking Shelter

Another winter storm today. It came up quickly and caused official warnings about it being dangerous to travel, so most people just tried to get home as soon as was practical for them and be in for the night!



Just as the storm was beginning I peeked out the kitchen window to see what the weather was doing, and I accidentally frightened off a tiny bird that was trying to hide out on our porch. I hope it found another sheltered spot to go!