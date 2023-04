Migration Stop

We've been trying to see the Tundra Swans on their migration trek, and we managed to catch some at Aylmer Wildlife Management Area (which is a place they like to take a little break). The Wildlife Management people have a daily swan count during the spring migration; there were 2100 there on the day we went! It was fun and interesting to see all the different ways they interact with each other-- or try not to, when they want a little space for themselves. It was pretty loud, though!