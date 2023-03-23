Cameo Heart

Today was a bit of a hectic day and I found myself stuck for a photo; Chris suggested I share this cameo.



I have had a fondness for cameos all my life and have a few costume jewellery pieces that feature plastic cameos (I even wore one of those at my wedding), but I also have a couple of old, hand-carved-out-of-shell ones in my collection. This is one of the latter. Something I like about the hand-carved ones is that each one is a tiny work of art. The heart portion of this pendant is about 1 1/8" (3cm) long, and the carving itself is about 1/2" (~1.25cm) tall!