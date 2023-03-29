USA TBR Book Stack

I've been working on a USA Reading Challenges throughout 2022/2023. The challenge is to read one book set in each of the 50 US states and Washington DC. Last year I did a similar one with Canadian provinces and territories as well, but since there are so many more jurisdictions in the US, I decided to focus solely on that one this year. I've now read 36/51 books (14 of them in 2023); these are the ones I currently have waiting to be read.



It's been an interesting challenge so far, giving me the extra push to read some books that I've been meaning to, and introducing me to some I never would have thought to read otherwise (someone's that's been a good thing and sometimes not, haha).



The states represented in this pile are (from top to bottom) Mississippi, Kentucky, Oregon, Missouri, New Hampshire, Hawaii, and Virginia.