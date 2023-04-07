Homeless Jesus

"Homeless Jesus" or "Jesus the Homeless" is a bronze sculpture by a local artist called Timothy Schmalz (he is from one of the smaller towns in my region). The original sculpture was installed in Toronto in 2013, and apparently more than 100 casts of it have since been installed all over the world. This one is located very close to where I live, at the church I posted back in March.



The sculpture is meant to depict Jesus (there are crucifixion wounds on the untucked feet) as a homeless man, sleeping on a park bench. It must be easy to mistake for a real person (especially at night, I would imagine), because I've read that people have called police on a couple of the casts.



I don't know for sure, but I think the statue is meant to relate to Matthew 25:40, which says "...Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me."



Good Friday seemed an appropriate time to share this art piece.