Leucistic Squirrel

The town of Exeter (pop. ~4800) is a little over an hour away from my city, and it's home to a colony of White Squirrels. Biologically speaking they are actually Grey Squirrels, but there is a genetic variation in the amount of melanin they have. Sometimes people think they are albinos (there is a small population of albino squirrels in Toronto, about two hours away from Exeter) but they're not-- Albinos don't have dark eyes like the squirrels in Exeter. These ones are known as Leucistic squirrels.



Sadly, this little white squirrel got hold of one of those plastic eggs that people fill with treats for Easter egg hunts; he pried it open and in this photo he is carrying foil wrapped chocolates around in his mouth. He seemed to be trying to hide the chocolates away for later, but I understand that chocolate is very bad for squirrels so I hope he will forget about it or something else will become of it before he actually eats it!