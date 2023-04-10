Sign up
341 / 365
Deer at Sunset
Right around sunset, we passed by six deer out in a field. They were too camouflaged and far apart to fit them into one shot, but these two were pretty close together. They were quite far away, but not too far to hear my camera, lol.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
10th April 2023 8:40pm
Tags
animals
,
sunset
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
spring
,
ndao13
