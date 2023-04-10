Previous
Deer at Sunset by princessicajessica
341 / 365

Deer at Sunset

Right around sunset, we passed by six deer out in a field. They were too camouflaged and far apart to fit them into one shot, but these two were pretty close together. They were quite far away, but not too far to hear my camera, lol.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
