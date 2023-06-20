Previous
A Long Way From Home by princessicajessica
A Long Way From Home

The "Most Road Trippable Town in Canada" is not a long way from home for us. In fact, it's quite close by and is more of a short drive than a road trip! It's called Elora, and it's a pretty little town with a big gorge as its major attraction. We don't go there often in the summer and if we do we tend to try and go on weekday evenings, because it's a pretty busy place during tourist season (which will probably really start at the end of June when the schools let out until the first week or two of September). We were there this evening, and I liked the look of this motorcycle parked in front of the "Most Road Trippable" sign. As it turned out, the motorcycle was plated from Alberta which is about 3500km (~2000 miles) away from Elora... so I guess that guy really was on a road trip!
Jessica Eby

