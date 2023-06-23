Rediscovered, Relocated

This piece of public art used to be on the side of a building at a major intersection in downtown Kitchener. Years ago I noticed it was gone, and thought it sad, but figured that it had been removed or painted over or something had befallen it... Until we passed by the side entrance to the Kitchener Market late one rainy night, and Chris said "hey look, there's some kind of art over there." Well, it turns out it was the piece I remembered from childhood, relocated to a spot I never go. I'm glad that Chris has seen it too now, because I'm sure I've talked about it in the past.