Waterlily Blooming in the Speed River by princessicajessica
Photo 467

Waterlily Blooming in the Speed River

The waterlilies were back on the Speed today! I know I shared a photo of one as a bud recently, but I was excited to be able to get a shot of one nicely in bloom.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

