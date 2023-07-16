Sign up
Photo 467
Waterlily Blooming in the Speed River
The waterlilies were back on the Speed today! I know I shared a photo of one as a bud recently, but I was excited to be able to get a shot of one nicely in bloom.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
16th July 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
summer
,
lily
,
waterlily
,
july
,
sixws-141
,
speed river
,
july23words
,
birth flower
