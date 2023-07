Waiting for the Lights to Change

We were out running errands around town today, stopped at a red light waiting to turn left... and all of a sudden this old car pulled up in the lane next to us, waiting to go straight through the intersection. I don't know what kind of car it is, but clearly it's something quite old!



I liked the juxtaposition of this very old vehicle waiting, with the big truck cab crossing in front of it and the modern pedestrian lights in the background.