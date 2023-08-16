Destined for the Attic-- The Art Attic, That Is!

I'm a bit behind on life right now, and when I get behind I tend to feel overwhelmed and then I get more behind... so I am trying to catch up on what I can when I can, and not to let that cycle kick in!



On Sunday we saw that someone in our neighbourhood had put a few pieces of wall art out at their curb to be taken. When we passed by again late that night, we saw that this piece had not been taken and was sitting out in the rain, so we took it home in the hope that it hadn't been ruined yet. The wooden frame was damaged and had gotten quite wet, but we got the art out asap, and saw that it was unscathed!



We donated it to The Art Attic-- an annual silent auction event in our city, where local artists and members of the community donate original art/prints that are sold to raise money for arts programmes in the community. The piece was a print of a watercolour painting called Time Together, by Canadian artist Joyce Kamikura. We dropped it off this evening; I propped it against the wall of the Centre for the Arts and took this photo of it just before we took it in.